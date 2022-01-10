Maj. Peter A. Shellabarger (left), Phase 2 Clinical Site Director, United States Army Graduate Program in Anesthesia Nursing William Beaumont Army Medical Center posed for a photo with Maj. Melissa McKinney (center) and 1st Lt. LeeAnn Sperling (right) both Nurse Anesthesia Residents from The United States Army Graduate Program in Anesthesia Nursing at WBAMC. (Courtesy photo)
This work, WBAMC residents excel at AANA Annual Congress, by Vincent Byrd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
WBAMC residents excel at AANA Annual Congress
