    WBAMC residents excel at AANA Annual Congress

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2022

    Photo by Vincent Byrd 

    William Beaumont Army Medical Center

    Maj. Peter A. Shellabarger (left), Phase 2 Clinical Site Director, United States Army Graduate Program in Anesthesia Nursing William Beaumont Army Medical Center posed for a photo with Maj. Melissa McKinney (center) and 1st Lt. LeeAnn Sperling (right) both Nurse Anesthesia Residents from The United States Army Graduate Program in Anesthesia Nursing at WBAMC. (Courtesy photo)

