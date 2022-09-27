U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sebastian Garner, 61st Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, pulls a wire around an F-35A Lightning II Sept. 27, 2022, Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Aircraft maintainers perform pre, post and between-flight safety and function checks, including triple-checking fluid levels, landing gear and flight control functionality as well as running diagnostics on the electrical systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Mason Hargrove)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2022 10:40
|Photo ID:
|7448860
|VIRIN:
|220927-F-RL243-1055
|Resolution:
|4182x2614
|Size:
|3.65 MB
|Location:
|LUKE AFB, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 61st AMU keeps the mission running, by Amn Mason Hargrove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT