61st AMU keeps the mission running

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sebastian Garner, 61st Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, pulls a wire around an F-35A Lightning II Sept. 27, 2022, Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Aircraft maintainers perform pre, post and between-flight safety and function checks, including triple-checking fluid levels, landing gear and flight control functionality as well as running diagnostics on the electrical systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Mason Hargrove)

