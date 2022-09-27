Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    61st AMU keeps the mission running

    LUKE AFB, AZ, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2022

    Photo by Airman Mason Hargrove 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sebastian Garner, 61st Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, pulls a wire around an F-35A Lightning II Sept. 27, 2022, Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Aircraft maintainers perform pre, post and between-flight safety and function checks, including triple-checking fluid levels, landing gear and flight control functionality as well as running diagnostics on the electrical systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Mason Hargrove)

    Luke Air Force Base
    Air Force
    AETC

