Date Taken: 10.03.2022 Date Posted: 10.04.2022 07:43 Photo ID: 7448384 VIRIN: 221003-N-YS413-8001 Resolution: 5423x3874 Size: 2.59 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Hometown: VERO BEACH, FL, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Vero Beach, Florida, Native serves aboard USS Chancellorsville while conducting operations in the Philippine Sea, by PO2 Justin Stack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.