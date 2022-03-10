A Vero Beach, Florida, native and 2011 Armwood High School graduate is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62).
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|VERO BEACH, FL, US
must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Vero Beach, Florida, Native serves aboard USS Chancellorsville while conducting operations in the Philippine Sea
