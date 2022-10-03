C4F Gives Remarks at Multilateral Cooperation to Combat IUU Fishing

221003-N-DB801-0004

MAYPORT, Fla. – (Oct. 3, 2022) – Rear Adm. Jim Aiken, commander, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet gives remarks at the first-ever Multilateral Cooperation to Enhance Marine Protection and Combat Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated (IUU) Fishing in the Eastern Tropical Pacific Marine Corridor (CMAR). Hosted by the Wilson Center, the virtual event brought together stakeholders from the U.S. and the CMAR countries of Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, and Ecuador to emphasize the counter-IUU fishing is not solely an environmental conservation issue but also a socioeconomic and maritime security issue, which requires a whole-of-government response. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet employs maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations to maintain access, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships to enhance regional security and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Caribbean, Central and South American region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Steven Khor/Released)

