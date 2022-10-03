Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    C4F Gives Remarks at Multilateral Cooperation to Combat IUU Fishing

    C4F Gives Remarks at Multilateral Cooperation to Combat IUU Fishing

    UNITED STATES

    03.10.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Steven Khor 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    221003-N-DB801-0004
    MAYPORT, Fla. – (Oct. 3, 2022) – Rear Adm. Jim Aiken, commander, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet gives remarks at the first-ever Multilateral Cooperation to Enhance Marine Protection and Combat Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated (IUU) Fishing in the Eastern Tropical Pacific Marine Corridor (CMAR). Hosted by the Wilson Center, the virtual event brought together stakeholders from the U.S. and the CMAR countries of Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, and Ecuador to emphasize the counter-IUU fishing is not solely an environmental conservation issue but also a socioeconomic and maritime security issue, which requires a whole-of-government response. U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet employs maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations to maintain access, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships to enhance regional security and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Caribbean, Central and South American region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Steven Khor/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 10.03.2022 20:50
    Photo ID: 7447815
    VIRIN: 221003-N-DB801-0004
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 2 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C4F Gives Remarks at Multilateral Cooperation to Combat IUU Fishing, by PO1 Steven Khor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Partnership
    C4F
    USNAVSO
    U.S. Fourth Fleet
    IUU Fishing
    CMAR Countries

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT