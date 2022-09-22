Coast Guard Cutter Stratton crew meets with local leaders in Savoonga, Alaska

The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Stratton (WMSL 752) is near St. Lawrence Island, Alaska, Sept. 23, 2022, after visiting the community of Savoonga Sept. 22. While in Savoonga, members of the crew were given a tour of the community and taken to the town hall where the city mayor and Tribal chief discussed their concerns about soil erosion and the changing migratory patterns of marine mammals due to climate change. Villagers depend on migrating whales and walrus for subsistence. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by PA2 Melissa McKenzie)

Date Taken: 09.22.2022
Location: SAVOONGA, AK, US
by PO2 Melissa McKenzie