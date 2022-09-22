Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard Cutter Stratton crew meets with local leaders in Savoonga, Alaska

    Coast Guard Cutter Stratton crew meets with local leaders in Savoonga, Alaska

    SAVOONGA, AK, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Melissa McKenzie 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Stratton (WMSL 752) is near St. Lawrence Island, Alaska, Sept. 23, 2022, after visiting the community of Savoonga Sept. 22. While in Savoonga, members of the crew were given a tour of the community and taken to the town hall where the city mayor and Tribal chief discussed their concerns about soil erosion and the changing migratory patterns of marine mammals due to climate change. Villagers depend on migrating whales and walrus for subsistence. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by PA2 Melissa McKenzie)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2022
    Date Posted: 10.03.2022 15:23
    Photo ID: 7447278
    VIRIN: 220922-G-MT091-1004
    Resolution: 2500x1669
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: SAVOONGA, AK, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter Stratton crew meets with local leaders in Savoonga, Alaska, by PO2 Melissa McKenzie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Arctic
    Coast Guard Cutter Stratton
    Savoonga
    St. Lawrence Island

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT