    US Army Europe, Africa professionals organize for a day of food and fun

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    09.28.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Stephen Perez 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa     

    United States Army Soldiers and Civilians assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, gather in front of the Newman Village Sports Complex on Clay Kaserne, Wiesbaden Germany, during an organizational day, Sept. 29, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Stephen P. Perez)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2022
    Date Posted: 10.03.2022 05:13
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    Europeansupport2022

