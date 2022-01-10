Soldiers from the Florida Army National Guard work alongside Sgt. Richard Kaufman with Charlotte County sheriffs office district 1, coordinating assets to assist with traffic control in support of Hurricane Ian Sunday, October 2, 2022. They also discussed areas hit the hardest and possible future needs. Cooperation from local law enforcement is critical for a successful mission. (US Army Photo by Spc. Mathias Gentry)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.01.2022 Date Posted: 10.02.2022 13:21 Photo ID: 7445685 VIRIN: 221001-A-XK262-569 Resolution: 1077x728 Size: 136.12 KB Location: FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FL National Guard continues relief efforts, by SPC Mathias Gentry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.