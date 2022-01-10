Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FL National Guard continues relief efforts

    

    FL, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2022

    Photo by Spc. Mathias Gentry 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from the Florida Army National Guard work alongside Sgt. Richard Kaufman with Charlotte County sheriffs office district 1, coordinating assets to assist with traffic control in support of Hurricane Ian Sunday, October 2, 2022. They also discussed areas hit the hardest and possible future needs. Cooperation from local law enforcement is critical for a successful mission. (US Army Photo by Spc. Mathias Gentry)

    #NationalGuard
    #AlwaysReadyAlwaysThere
    #HurricaneIan
    #22DODHurricane

