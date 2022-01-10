Sanibel Causeway Coast Guard overflight

Sanibel Causeway damage assessment by U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew in Fort Myers, Florida, Oct. 1, 2022. Coast Guard assets are conducting search and rescue operations in response to the damages caused by Hurricane Ian. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer Third Class Riley Perkofski)

