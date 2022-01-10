Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Florida National Guard Exerts All Resources in Wake of Hurricane Ian

    FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2022

    Photo by Pfc. Alexander Helman 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers with the Florida National Guard's (FLNG) 1-111th Aviation Regiment practice sling-loading techniques, attempting to bring heavy machinery to islands affected by Hurricane Ian on Saturday, October 1, 2022. As Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction, some of Florida's Southwest islands were left without a proper route to the mainland, enabling specialties of FLNG aviators to deliver much-need supplies.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Florida National Guard Exerts All Resources in Wake of Hurricane Ian, by PFC Alexander Helman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

