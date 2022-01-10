Florida National Guard Exerts All Resources in Wake of Hurricane Ian

Soldiers with the Florida National Guard's (FLNG) 1-111th Aviation Regiment practice sling-loading techniques, attempting to bring heavy machinery to islands affected by Hurricane Ian on Saturday, October 1, 2022. As Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction, some of Florida's Southwest islands were left without a proper route to the mainland, enabling specialties of FLNG aviators to deliver much-need supplies.

