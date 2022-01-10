Civillians Receive Aid from National Guard and Local Officials

Soldiers from the 1-265th Air Defense Artillery (ADA), join forces with civillian truck drivers
and local police and fire rescue to engage in handing out food and water to civilians who were devastated by Hurricane Ian at the Charlotte Sports Complex in Port Charlotte, Fla. Oct. 1, 2022.
