    Civillians Receive Aid from National Guard and Local Officials

    PORT CHARLOTTE, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2022

    Photo by Spc. Christian Wilson 

    107th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from the 1-265th Air Defense Artillery (ADA), join forces with civillian truck drivers
    and local police and fire rescue to engage in handing out food and water to civilians who were devastated by Hurricane Ian at the Charlotte Sports Complex in Port Charlotte, Fla. Oct. 1, 2022.

