Soldiers from the 1-265th Air Defense Artillery (ADA), join forces with civillian truck drivers

and local police and fire rescue to engage in handing out food and water to civilians who were devastated by Hurricane Ian at the Charlotte Sports Complex in Port Charlotte, Fla. Oct. 1, 2022.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.01.2022 Date Posted: 10.01.2022 13:43 Photo ID: 7445174 VIRIN: 221001-A-RK151-917 Resolution: 1080x906 Size: 610.48 KB Location: PORT CHARLOTTE, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Civillians Receive Aid from National Guard and Local Officials, by SPC Christian Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.