    CBP Responds to Hurricane Ian

    FL, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2022

    Photo by Ozzy Trevino 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    Air and Marine Operations air crews respond to affected areas along Florida's coast after Hurricane Ian made landfall. Crews are ready with hoist-capable aircraft to assist anyone in need of emergency extraction. Photo by Ozzy Trevino

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CBP Responds to Hurricane Ian, by Ozzy Trevino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

