Air and Marine Operations air crews respond to affected areas along Florida's coast after Hurricane Ian made landfall. Crews are ready with hoist-capable aircraft to assist anyone in need of emergency extraction. Photo by Ozzy Trevino

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2022 Date Posted: 10.01.2022 13:21 Photo ID: 7445155 VIRIN: 220930-H-D0456-019 Resolution: 5000x3333 Size: 6.44 MB Location: FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CBP Responds to Hurricane Ian, by Ozzy Trevino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.