    411th Creates Partnership with Local Community

    41, SOUTH KOREA

    04.28.2022

    Photo by Maj. Royah Rogomentick 

    U.S. Army Contracting Command

    411th CSB builds partnership and strengthens community relationship with the local Women's and Children's Shelter in Seoul. 411th CSB's commander, COL Daryl Devera-Waden and the Brigade's SARC, SFC Dorian Wiley, spent the day speaking to some of the residents and counselors to understand the issue and challenges they face. In addition, the Brigade dropped off bags of clothing, toys, and hygiene items that were collected during the donation drive. These items will bring small comfort to the women and children residing in the shelter.

    Date Taken: 04.28.2022
    Date Posted: 10.01.2022 03:24
    Photo ID: 7444908
    VIRIN: 220429-A-SY611-034
    Resolution: 1280x960
    Location: 41, KR
