411th Creates Partnership with Local Community

411th CSB builds partnership and strengthens community relationship with the local Women's and Children's Shelter in Seoul. 411th CSB's commander, COL Daryl Devera-Waden and the Brigade's SARC, SFC Dorian Wiley, spent the day speaking to some of the residents and counselors to understand the issue and challenges they face. In addition, the Brigade dropped off bags of clothing, toys, and hygiene items that were collected during the donation drive. These items will bring small comfort to the women and children residing in the shelter.

