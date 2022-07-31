906th CBn Creates a Premier Lactation Room

RCO Daegu of the 906th CBn recognized that there was a need on Camp Henry for a designated private space for mothers to express milk for their babies. MAJ Britney Jackson secured and outfitted a room that is inviting, comfortable, and most of all, private, for all mothers across the post to use. To honor the debut of the Premier Lactation Room, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held on August 1st, 2022, which also marks the first day of World Breastfeeding Week!

