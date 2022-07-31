RCO Daegu of the 906th CBn recognized that there was a need on Camp Henry for a designated private space for mothers to express milk for their babies. MAJ Britney Jackson secured and outfitted a room that is inviting, comfortable, and most of all, private, for all mothers across the post to use. To honor the debut of the Premier Lactation Room, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held on August 1st, 2022, which also marks the first day of World Breastfeeding Week!
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2022 03:12
|Photo ID:
|7444907
|VIRIN:
|220801-A-SY611-312
|Resolution:
|1440x898
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|41, KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 906th CBn Creates a Premier Lactation Room, by MAJ Royah Rogomentick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT