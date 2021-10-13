Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    411th CSB Conducts Townhall

    41, SOUTH KOREA

    10.13.2021

    Photo by Maj. Royah Rogomentick 

    U.S. Army Contracting Command

    To keep the workforce informed and updated with the latest happenings with the 411th CSB, a townhall is conducted monthly in the classroom and via VTC to the outlying stations. During the townhall, COL Devera-Waden congratulated the 411th Vigilant Guardians on an outstanding job closing out FY 21 and for the resiliency they demonstrated throughout the year. At the conclusion of the townhall, the command team, COL Daryl Devera Waden and SGM Thomas has a group picture taken with all the military dressed in their ASU and AGSU.

    Date Taken: 10.13.2021
