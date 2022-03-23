While conducting site visits and battlefield circulation with the 411th CSB, ACC's DCG-OO, COL. Miceli was able to visit the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) and the Joint Security Area (JSA). The JSA, also known as the Truce Village is the only portion of the DMZ where the North and South Korean forces can stand face to face.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.23.2022 Date Posted: 10.01.2022 02:24 Photo ID: 7444903 VIRIN: 220324-A-SY611-457 Resolution: 1280x960 Size: 0 B Location: 41, KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ACC's DCG-OO conducts battlefield circulation in Korea, by MAJ Royah Rogomentick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.