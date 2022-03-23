Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ACC's DCG-OO conducts battlefield circulation in Korea

    ACC's DCG-OO conducts battlefield circulation in Korea

    41, SOUTH KOREA

    03.23.2022

    Photo by Maj. Royah Rogomentick 

    U.S. Army Contracting Command

    While conducting site visits and battlefield circulation with the 411th CSB, ACC's DCG-OO, COL. Miceli was able to visit the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) and the Joint Security Area (JSA). The JSA, also known as the Truce Village is the only portion of the DMZ where the North and South Korean forces can stand face to face.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2022
    Date Posted: 10.01.2022 02:24
    Photo ID: 7444903
    VIRIN: 220324-A-SY611-457
    Resolution: 1280x960
    Size: 0 B
    Location: 41, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ACC's DCG-OO conducts battlefield circulation in Korea, by MAJ Royah Rogomentick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #contractingforvictory

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT