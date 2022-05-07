Katchi Kapshida

Korean Augmentation To the United States Army (KATUSA) Soldiers assigned to the 411th CSB are integral members of the Vigilant Guardian team. They serve in various roles within the Brigade Staff. KATUSAs are generally assigned to the unit for 18 months and are promoted based on time-in-service. 411th CSB's KATUSAs gathered for a picture after SGT Kim was promoted by the ROK Army Sergeant Major, SGM Jeong.

