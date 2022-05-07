Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Katchi Kapshida

    Katchi Kapshida

    41, SOUTH KOREA

    07.05.2022

    Photo by Maj. Royah Rogomentick 

    U.S. Army Contracting Command

    Korean Augmentation To the United States Army (KATUSA) Soldiers assigned to the 411th CSB are integral members of the Vigilant Guardian team. They serve in various roles within the Brigade Staff. KATUSAs are generally assigned to the unit for 18 months and are promoted based on time-in-service. 411th CSB's KATUSAs gathered for a picture after SGT Kim was promoted by the ROK Army Sergeant Major, SGM Jeong.

    Date Taken: 07.05.2022
    Date Posted: 10.01.2022 02:09
    Photo ID: 7444902
    VIRIN: 220706-A-SY611-512
    Resolution: 1280x960
    Location: 41, KR
    TAGS

    #contractingforvictory

