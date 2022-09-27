220927-N-ZQ263-1016 PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 27, 2022) U.S. Navy Gas Turbine Systems Mechanic Fireman Abraham Debrum, from Hilo, Hawaii, cleans valve labels aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93). Chung-Hoon is operating with Nimitz Carrier Strike Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kenneth Lagadi)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.27.2022 Date Posted: 09.30.2022 19:32 Photo ID: 7444573 VIRIN: 220927-N-ZQ263-1016 Resolution: 1429x1021 Size: 311.34 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S Sailor Cleans Valve Labels, by PO3 Kenneth Lagadi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.