U.S Sailor Cleans Valve Labels

220927-N-ZQ263-1016 PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 27, 2022) U.S. Navy Gas Turbine Systems Mechanic Fireman Abraham Debrum, from Hilo, Hawaii, cleans valve labels aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93). Chung-Hoon is operating with Nimitz Carrier Strike Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kenneth Lagadi)
|09.27.2022
|09.30.2022 19:32
|7444573
|220927-N-ZQ263-1016
|1429x1021
|311.34 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
