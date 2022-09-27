Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S Sailor Cleans Valve Labels

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.27.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kenneth Lagadi 

    USS CHUNG-HOON (DDG 93)

    220927-N-ZQ263-1016 PACIFIC OCEAN (Sept. 27, 2022) U.S. Navy Gas Turbine Systems Mechanic Fireman Abraham Debrum, from Hilo, Hawaii, cleans valve labels aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93). Chung-Hoon is operating with Nimitz Carrier Strike Group in preparation for an upcoming deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kenneth Lagadi)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2022
    Date Posted: 09.30.2022 19:32
    Photo ID: 7444573
    VIRIN: 220927-N-ZQ263-1016
    Resolution: 1429x1021
    Size: 311.34 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S Sailor Cleans Valve Labels, by PO3 Kenneth Lagadi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Engineer
    Arleigh Burke
    Destroyer
    DDG 93
    Gas Turbine Systems Mechanic

