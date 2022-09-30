Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fire Prevention Week 2022

    Fire Prevention Week 2022

    UNITED STATES

    09.30.2022

    Photo by Emily Vang 

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Civil Engineers

    Fire Prevention Week will be taking place from 9 - 15 October 2022. This year's theme is "Fire Won't Wait, Plan Your Escape."

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fire Prevention Week 2022 - A Message from Timothy Pitman, HAF/A4CXF, Air Force Fire Chief

    Fire and Emergency Services
    Air Force Civil Engineers
    F&ES

