    Outgoing chief bids farewell, offers leadership insight

    MIDDLETOWN, PA, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Alexander Farver 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    Chief Master Sgt. James Pace, 193rd Special Operations Group senior enlisted leader poses for a portrait in front of an EC-130J Commando Solo Sept. 28, 2022 in Middletown, Pa. Pace served in the military for 27 years for 27 years, 24 of which spent with the 193rd Special Operations wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sergeant Alexander Farver)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2022
    Date Posted: 09.30.2022 08:41
    Photo ID: 7442971
    VIRIN: 220928-Z-AE229-001
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 2.96 MB
    Location: MIDDLETOWN, PA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Outgoing chief bids farewell, offers leadership insight, by MSgt Alexander Farver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    chief
    portrait
    Commando Solo
    EC-130J

