220930-N-DH616-0011 TARANTO, ITALY (September 30, 2022) Information Systems Technician 3rd Class Lars Petelle throws the heaving line in preparation for making up a tug during a sea and anchor evolution into Taranto, Italy aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98). Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) is the flagship for Standing NATO Maritime Group Two (SNMG2), a multinational integrated task group that projects a constant and visible reminder of the Alliance’s solidarity and cohesion afloat and provides the Alliance with a continuous maritime capability to perform a wide range of tasks, including exercises and real-world operations in periods of crisis and conflict. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ezekiel Duran).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2022 Date Posted: 09.30.2022 04:58 Photo ID: 7442841 VIRIN: 220930-N-DH616-0011 Resolution: 752x502 Size: 186.05 KB Location: TARANTO, IT Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Forrest Sherman Arrives in Taranto, Italy, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.