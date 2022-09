USS Forrest Sherman Arrives in Taranto, Italy

220930-N-DH616-0009 TARANTO, ITALY (September 30, 2022) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Tia Jeter exchanges honors with the Carlo Bergamini-class frigate ITS Carlo Bergamini (F 590) of the Italian Navy during a sea and anchor evolution into Taranto, Italy. Forrest Sherman (DDG 98) is the flagship for Standing NATO Maritime Group Two (SNMG2), a multinational integrated task group that projects a constant and visible reminder of the Alliance’s solidarity and cohesion afloat and provides the Alliance with a continuous maritime capability to perform a wide range of tasks, including exercises and real-world operations in periods of crisis and conflict. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ezekiel Duran).

