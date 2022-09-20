Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guam Guard Graduates First Army Ranger from Pohnpei

    GUAM

    09.20.2022

    Photo by Mark Scott 

    Guam National Guard

    U.S. Army Spc. Rency Une graduated from Ranger School in Ft. Benning on July 15, 2022. He is the first Ranger in the Guam Army National Guard from the island of Pohnpei.

    Guam Guard Graduates First Army Ranger from Pohnpei

    Ranger School
    Guam National Guard
    Federated States of Micronesia
    Pohnpei

