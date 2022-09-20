U.S. Army Spc. Rency Une graduated from Ranger School in Ft. Benning on July 15, 2022. He is the first Ranger in the Guam Army National Guard from the island of Pohnpei.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.20.2022 Date Posted: 09.30.2022 01:50 Photo ID: 7442758 VIRIN: 220920-Z-RJ317-1001 Resolution: 2550x3300 Size: 4.58 MB Location: GU Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Guam Guard Graduates First Army Ranger from Pohnpei, by Mark Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.