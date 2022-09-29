The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is hosting four public open house events to obtain input on the future of both Lower St. Anthony Falls Lock and Dam, and Lock and Dam 1. The projects are located on the Mississippi River between Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.29.2022 Date Posted: 09.29.2022 11:47 Photo ID: 7441626 VIRIN: 220929-A-A1415-001 Resolution: 275x183 Size: 28.06 KB Location: ST. PAUL, MN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Corps of Engineers to host open houses to gather comments on future of two Twin Cities locks and dams, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.