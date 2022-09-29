The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is hosting four public open house events to obtain input on the future of both Lower St. Anthony Falls Lock and Dam, and Lock and Dam 1. The projects are located on the Mississippi River between Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota.
This work, Corps of Engineers to host open houses to gather comments on future of two Twin Cities locks and dams, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
