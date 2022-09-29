Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corps of Engineers to host open houses to gather comments on future of two Twin Cities locks and dams

    ST. PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is hosting four public open house events to obtain input on the future of both Lower St. Anthony Falls Lock and Dam, and Lock and Dam 1. The projects are located on the Mississippi River between Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota.

    USACE
    Mississippi River
    Mississippi Valley Division
    St. Paul District
    Lock and Dam 1
    Lower St. Anthony Falls Lock and Dam

