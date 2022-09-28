Coast Guard cutters are staged strategically in the Florida Straits to respond to search and rescue from the storm and illegal migration voyages, Sept. 28, 2022. Surface assets in District Seven are multi-mission units ready to respond in support of stopping illegal migration and Hurricane Ian operations. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by BM1 Logan Kellog)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.28.2022 Date Posted: 09.29.2022 10:24 Photo ID: 7441535 VIRIN: 220928-G-G0107-1003 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 2.62 MB Location: FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard cutters staged in the Florida Straits, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.