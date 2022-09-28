Coast Guard cutters are staged strategically in the Florida Straits to respond to search and rescue from the storm and illegal migration voyages, Sept. 28, 2022. Surface assets in District Seven are multi-mission units ready to respond in support of stopping illegal migration and Hurricane Ian operations. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by BM1 Logan Kellog)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2022 10:24
|Photo ID:
|7441535
|VIRIN:
|220928-G-G0107-1003
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|2.62 MB
|Location:
|FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard cutters staged in the Florida Straits, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
