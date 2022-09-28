Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard cutters staged in the Florida Straits

    FL, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2022

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Coast Guard cutters are staged strategically in the Florida Straits to respond to search and rescue from the storm and illegal migration voyages, Sept. 28, 2022. Surface assets in District Seven are multi-mission units ready to respond in support of stopping illegal migration and Hurricane Ian operations. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by BM1 Logan Kellog)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2022
    Date Posted: 09.29.2022 10:24
    Photo ID: 7441535
    VIRIN: 220928-G-G0107-1003
    Location: FL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard cutters staged in the Florida Straits, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    sector key west
    cuba
    migrant interdiction
    HSTF-SE
    opsew
    OVS

