    Pollinater Garden

    CT, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Maxwell Higgins 

    Subase New London

    220923-N-MQ631-1109 GROTON, Conn. (September 23, 2022) - Submarine Base New London (SUBASE) personnel posed for a group photo while teaming up with the National Environmental Education Foundation in the planting of a pollinator garden within the Admiral Fife Recreation park in Stonington, Connecticut in honor of National Public Lands Day, September 24, 2022.
    Established in 1994 and held annually on the fourth Saturday of, National Public Lands Day is traditionally the nation’s largest single-day volunteer effort. It celebrates the connection between people and green space in their community, inspires environmental stewardship and encourages use of open space education, recreation and health benefits. This year, National Public Day falls on September 24, 2022. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 2nd Class Maxwell Higgins)

    09.29.2022
