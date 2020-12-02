USS Maine Conducts Successful Demonstration and Shakedown Operation (DASO) 30, Launch

PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 12, 2020) The Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Maine (SSBN 741) conducts a successful, unarmed launch of a Trident II D5LE missile during its Demonstration and Shakedown Operation (DASO) 30. DASOs are the U.S. Navy opportunity to conduct scheduled missile test flights of unarmed Trident II D5LE missiles to evaluate and demonstrate the readiness of an SSBN's strategic weapon system and crew before operational deployment, following a submarine's engineered refueling overhaul. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrea Perez/Released)

