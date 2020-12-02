Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Maine Conducts Successful Demonstration and Shakedown Operation (DASO) 30, Launch

    UNITED STATES

    02.12.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Strategic Systems Programs

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 12, 2020) The Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Maine (SSBN 741) conducts a successful, unarmed launch of a Trident II D5LE missile during its Demonstration and Shakedown Operation (DASO) 30. DASOs are the U.S. Navy opportunity to conduct scheduled missile test flights of unarmed Trident II D5LE missiles to evaluate and demonstrate the readiness of an SSBN's strategic weapon system and crew before operational deployment, following a submarine's engineered refueling overhaul. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andrea Perez/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2020
