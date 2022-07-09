Uniformed Services University medical student, Ensign Margaret Black, performs one of her favorite roles as Violetta in Verdi's “La Traviata” with Delaware Valley Opera in summer 2014, with tenor Scott Ingham.
(Credit: Kent Fairfield)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2022 08:06
|Photo ID:
|7441377
|VIRIN:
|220907-D-ZZ999-001
|Resolution:
|1000x563
|Size:
|300.56 KB
|Location:
|MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Former Opera Singer Hits High Notes at the USU School of Medicine, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Former Opera Singer Hits High Notes at the USU School of Medicine
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT