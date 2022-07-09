Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Former Opera Singer Hits High Notes at the USU School of Medicine

    MD, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2022

    Uniformed Services University

    Uniformed Services University medical student, Ensign Margaret Black, performs one of her favorite roles as Violetta in Verdi's “La Traviata” with Delaware Valley Opera in summer 2014, with tenor Scott Ingham.
