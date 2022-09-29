U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to soldiers and their families at Camp Bonifas during her trip to the demilitarized zone (DMZ), Panmunjom, South Korea, September 29, 2022. The DMZ visit was part of Vice Presidents first trip to South Korea. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Keaton Habeck)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.29.2022 Date Posted: 09.29.2022 03:10 Photo ID: 7441084 VIRIN: 220929-A-OJ129-1001 Resolution: 1080x1440 Size: 511.99 KB Location: PANMUNJOM, KR Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Vice President Visits DMZ, by SGT Keaton Habeck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.