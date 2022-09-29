Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vice President Visits DMZ

    PANMUNJOM, SOUTH KOREA

    09.29.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Keaton Habeck 

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to soldiers and their families at Camp Bonifas during her trip to the demilitarized zone (DMZ), Panmunjom, South Korea, September 29, 2022. The DMZ visit was part of Vice Presidents first trip to South Korea. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Keaton Habeck)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2022
    Date Posted: 09.29.2022 03:10
    Photo ID: 7441084
    VIRIN: 220929-A-OJ129-1001
    Resolution: 1080x1440
    Size: 511.99 KB
    Location: PANMUNJOM, KR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vice President Visits DMZ, by SGT Keaton Habeck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Vice President
    DMZ
    DV Visit

