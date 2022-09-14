Puerto Rico National Guard MPs provide security in Honduras for over a decade

Sgt. Eduardo Martinez, a military police officer with the Puerto Rico National Guard's 225th Military Police Company Law Enforcement Detachment, works with his Honduran Armed Forces counterpart to sign visitors into Soto Cano Air Base in Honduras, Sept. 14. The 225th Military Police have helped provide force protection, law enforcement, airfield security, antiterrorism, humanitarian mission support, customs, and K-9 teams while partnering with Honduran forces, and performing several other military police missions at Soto Cano Air Base for more than ten years.

