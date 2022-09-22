Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BAP Guise, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, MIDPAC, Award Ceremony

    BAP Guise, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, MIDPAC, Award Ceremony

    HI, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2022

    Photo by Lt.j.g. Victoria Estrada 

    Commander, Naval Surface Group Middle Pacific

    220928-N-RB283-10770
    MIDPAC aboard BAP Almirante Guise to present awards at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, September 22, 2022. (U.S. Navy photo by LTJG Bo Ahn)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2022
    Date Posted: 09.28.2022 17:16
    Photo ID: 7440620
    VIRIN: 220928-N-RB283-770
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BAP Guise, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, MIDPAC, Award Ceremony, by LTJG Victoria Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    MIDPAC Supports Award Ceremony for Guise Sailors onboard USS Missouri

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Award Ceremony
    MIDPAC
    BAP Guise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT