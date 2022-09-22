220928-N-RB283-10770
MIDPAC aboard BAP Almirante Guise to present awards at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, September 22, 2022. (U.S. Navy photo by LTJG Bo Ahn)
|09.22.2022
|09.28.2022 17:16
|7440620
|220928-N-RB283-770
|1800x1200
|1.52 MB
|HI, US
|3
|0
This work, BAP Guise, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, MIDPAC, Award Ceremony, by LTJG Victoria Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MIDPAC Supports Award Ceremony for Guise Sailors onboard USS Missouri
