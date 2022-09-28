A C-17 Globemaster III evacuates from Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 28, 2022, in preparation for Hurricane Ian. The base routinely evacuates aircraft prior to extreme weather conditions in order to continue the rapid global mobility mission and to prevent potential loss or damage from the storm. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christian Silvera)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2022 15:54
|Photo ID:
|7440421
|VIRIN:
|220928-F-XY111-1199
|Resolution:
|7030x4687
|Size:
|2.55 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
