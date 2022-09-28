Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-17 Globemaster III

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Christian Silvera 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    A C-17 Globemaster III evacuates from Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 28, 2022, in preparation for Hurricane Ian. The base routinely evacuates aircraft prior to extreme weather conditions in order to continue the rapid global mobility mission and to prevent potential loss or damage from the storm. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christian Silvera)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2022
    Date Posted: 09.28.2022 15:54
    Photo ID: 7440421
    VIRIN: 220928-F-XY111-1199
    Resolution: 7030x4687
    Size: 2.55 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C-17 Globemaster III, by A1C Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-17 Globemaster III
    Preparedness
    U.S. Air Force
    Joint Base Charleston
    Rapid Global Mobility

