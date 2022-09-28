MAYPORT, Fla. (Sept. 28, 2022) - USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) remains in heavy weather mooring in advance of Hurricane Ian's approach to Naval Station Mayport, Fla. Sept. 28, 2022. Jason Dunham is one of six ships that are heavy weather moored due to scheduled maintenance availabilities. (U.S. Navy Photo by MC1 Steven Khor)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2022 14:35
|Photo ID:
|7440214
|VIRIN:
|220828-N-DB801-0001
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|7.98 MB
|Location:
|MAYPORT, FL, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Station Mayport ahead of Hurricane Ian, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Navy Moves to Mission Essential Personnel, Evacuates Ahead of Hurricane Ian
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT