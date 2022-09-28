Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Station Mayport ahead of Hurricane Ian

    Naval Station Mayport ahead of Hurricane Ian

    MAYPORT, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Navy Region Southeast

    MAYPORT, Fla. (Sept. 28, 2022) - USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) remains in heavy weather mooring in advance of Hurricane Ian's approach to Naval Station Mayport, Fla. Sept. 28, 2022. Jason Dunham is one of six ships that are heavy weather moored due to scheduled maintenance availabilities. (U.S. Navy Photo by MC1 Steven Khor)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2022
    Date Posted: 09.28.2022 14:35
    Photo ID: 7440214
    VIRIN: 220828-N-DB801-0001
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 7.98 MB
    Location: MAYPORT, FL, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Station Mayport ahead of Hurricane Ian, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Navy Moves to Mission Essential Personnel, Evacuates Ahead of Hurricane Ian

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Station Mayport
    4th Fleet
    USS Jason Dunham
    Hurricane Ian
    HurricaneIan22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT