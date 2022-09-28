Naval Station Mayport ahead of Hurricane Ian

MAYPORT, Fla. (Sept. 28, 2022) - USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) remains in heavy weather mooring in advance of Hurricane Ian's approach to Naval Station Mayport, Fla. Sept. 28, 2022. Jason Dunham is one of six ships that are heavy weather moored due to scheduled maintenance availabilities. (U.S. Navy Photo by MC1 Steven Khor)

