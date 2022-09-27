Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combined operations aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 8 of 8]

    Combined operations aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    IONIAN SEA

    09.27.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 10

    220927-N-LR347-1010 IONIAN SEA (Sept. 27, 2022) Spanish Navy ships ESPS Juan Carlos I (LHD 61), ESPS Navarra (F 85), and ESP Castilla (L 52) transit the Ionian Sea during combined operations with George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG), Sept. 27, 2022. The GHWBCSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet, to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Courtesy Photo)

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    Carrier Strike Group 10
    CSG-10
    GHWBCSG
    GHWB

