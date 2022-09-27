Combined operations aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

220927-N-LR347-1010 IONIAN SEA (Sept. 27, 2022) Spanish Navy ships ESPS Juan Carlos I (LHD 61), ESPS Navarra (F 85), and ESP Castilla (L 52) transit the Ionian Sea during combined operations with George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG), Sept. 27, 2022. The GHWBCSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet, to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Courtesy Photo)

