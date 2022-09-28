COVID Bivalent Booster Available at Naval Hospital Bremerton

Making it stick...Naval Hospital Bremerton is offering the COVID-19 bivalent booster vaccine for all eligible beneficiaries. This vaccine will be available Monday, Wednesday and Friday in NHB's Immunization Clinic, by appointment only: https://informatics-stage.health.mil/BremertonCOVIDApp/COVID.aspx (Official Navy imagery by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton)

Date Taken: 09.28.2022 Location: BREMERTON, WA, US