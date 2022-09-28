Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID Bivalent Booster Available at Naval Hospital Bremerton

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2022

    Photo by Douglas Stutz 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    Making it stick...Naval Hospital Bremerton is offering the COVID-19 bivalent booster vaccine for all eligible beneficiaries. This vaccine will be available Monday, Wednesday and Friday in NHB's Immunization Clinic, by appointment only: https://informatics-stage.health.mil/BremertonCOVIDApp/COVID.aspx (Official Navy imagery by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID Bivalent Booster Available at Naval Hospital Bremerton, by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

