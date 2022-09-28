Much has changed for the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) over 31 years including product selection, technology for front-end checkouts and other key grocery functions. However, what remains constant is DeCA’s mission to deliver a commissary benefit that improves the military’s quality of life by saving them money on their groceries. (DeCA graphic)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.28.2022 09:44
|Photo ID:
|7439501
|VIRIN:
|220928-O-ZZ999-001
|Resolution:
|298x298
|Size:
|189.82 KB
|Location:
|FORT LEE, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CELEBRATING 31 YEARS: Since Oct. 1, 1991, DeCA has delivered significant commissary savings to military members, their families, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
