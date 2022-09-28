Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CELEBRATING 31 YEARS: Since Oct. 1, 1991, DeCA has delivered significant commissary savings to military members, their families

    CELEBRATING 31 YEARS: Since Oct. 1, 1991, DeCA has delivered significant commissary savings to military members, their families

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Commissary Agency

    Much has changed for the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) over 31 years including product selection, technology for front-end checkouts and other key grocery functions. However, what remains constant is DeCA’s mission to deliver a commissary benefit that improves the military’s quality of life by saving them money on their groceries. (DeCA graphic)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2022
    Date Posted: 09.28.2022 09:44
    Photo ID: 7439501
    VIRIN: 220928-O-ZZ999-001
    Resolution: 298x298
    Size: 189.82 KB
    Location: FORT LEE, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CELEBRATING 31 YEARS: Since Oct. 1, 1991, DeCA has delivered significant commissary savings to military members, their families, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    CELEBRATING 31 YEARS: Since Oct. 1, 1991, DeCA has delivered significant commissary savings to military members, their families

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense Commissary Agency
    military commissaries
    commissary savings
    DeCA anniversary

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT