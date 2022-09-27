USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul Sorties to Avoid Hurricane Ian

220927-N-N3764-0500

MAYPORT, Fla. – (Sept. 27, 2022) – USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS 21) sorties from U.S. Naval Station Mayport, Fla. in advance of the approaching Hurricane Ian, Sept. 27, 2022. Minneapolis-Saint Paul will join several other Mayport ships out at sea out of the predicted path of the storm. Other ships in scheduled industrial maintenance periods will receive heavy weather mooring at their respective berths at the naval station to ride out the storm. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo/Released)

