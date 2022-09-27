Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul Sorties to Avoid Hurricane Ian

    UNITED STATES

    09.27.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    220927-N-N3764-0500
    MAYPORT, Fla. – (Sept. 27, 2022) – USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS 21) sorties from U.S. Naval Station Mayport, Fla. in advance of the approaching Hurricane Ian, Sept. 27, 2022. Minneapolis-Saint Paul will join several other Mayport ships out at sea out of the predicted path of the storm. Other ships in scheduled industrial maintenance periods will receive heavy weather mooring at their respective berths at the naval station to ride out the storm. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo/Released)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Jacksonville Sortie Area Ships and Aircraft Ahead of Hurricane Ian

    TAGS

    Naval Station Mayport
    Sortie
    USNAVSO
    U.S. Fourth Fleet
    Hurricane Ian
    USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS 21)

