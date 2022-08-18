Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MOUNT PULASKI (IL) OFFICER WITH ‘A BEAUTIFUL MIND’ RETIRES AFTER MORE THAN 35 YEARS

    MOUNT PULASKI (IL) OFFICER WITH ‘A BEAUTIFUL MIND’ RETIRES AFTER MORE THAN 35 YEARS

    MOUNT PULASKI, IL, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Zachary Zimerman 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    Illinois Army National Guard Colonel Eric Davis

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2022
    Date Posted: 09.27.2022 18:28
    Photo ID: 7438916
    VIRIN: 220818-A-YR062-022
    Resolution: 2400x3000
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: MOUNT PULASKI, IL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MOUNT PULASKI (IL) OFFICER WITH ‘A BEAUTIFUL MIND’ RETIRES AFTER MORE THAN 35 YEARS, by SGT Zachary Zimerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ILNG Soldier4Life Retirement Illinois

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT