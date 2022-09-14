Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Beacon of Light: NSWC Philadelphia Division Employee Awarded Armed Forces Civilian Medal for Pandemic Support

    UNITED STATES

    09.14.2022

    Photo by Jay Butterbaugh 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia Division

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division employee Andrew C. Lucas was awarded the Armed Forces Civilian Service Medal (AFCSM) for participating on the Joint Assisted Acquisition (JA2) program that provided the acquisition and technical expertise needed to transition and accelerate the U.S. Government’s ongoing COVID-19 response and pandemic preparedness. (U.S. Navy Photo by Jay Butterbaugh/Released)

