Beacon of Light: NSWC Philadelphia Division Employee Awarded Armed Forces Civilian Medal for Pandemic Support

Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division employee Andrew C. Lucas was awarded the Armed Forces Civilian Service Medal (AFCSM) for participating on the Joint Assisted Acquisition (JA2) program that provided the acquisition and technical expertise needed to transition and accelerate the U.S. Government’s ongoing COVID-19 response and pandemic preparedness. (U.S. Navy Photo by Jay Butterbaugh/Released)

