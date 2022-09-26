This graphic was created as an unofficial logo of the chapel at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. The design incorporates an aircraft tail with tail flash, the 436th Airlift Wing emblem, 512th Airlift Wing Liberty Bell emblem and four Air Force religion insignias. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Senior Airman Stephani Barge)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2022 13:38
|Photo ID:
|7436219
|VIRIN:
|220926-F-UO935-9001
|Resolution:
|702x548
|Size:
|78.87 KB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dover AFB Chapel Logo, by SrA Stephani Barge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT