    Coast Guard Station Panama City personnel prepare unit for Hurricane Ian

    PANAMA CITY, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    Coast Guard Station Panama City personnel prepare unit for Hurricane Ian Sept. 25, 2022, in Panama City, Fla. Units across the Gulf Coast are preparing for Hurricane Ian's arrival. (Coast Guard photo, courtesy Station Panama City)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Station Panama City personnel prepare unit for Hurricane Ian, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Coast Guard
    District 8
    Station Panama City
    Ian
    Storm22

