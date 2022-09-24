A U.S. Soldier with Task Force Americal from the 1st Battalion, 182nd Infantry Regiment, trains with an M4 carbine at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Sept. 24, 2022. The U.S. Air Force’s 378th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron facilitate and occasionally conduct Joint Force training with the U.S. Army on PSAB’s firing range. Soldiers and Airmen must undergo routine weapons qualification training to ensure safety and proficiency standards. (U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Noah J. Tancer)
|09.24.2022
|09.26.2022 10:17
|7435763
|220924-F-WH833-1936
|3417x4422
|10.64 MB
|PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
|5
|1
This work, Task Force Americal weapons training, by SSgt Noah Tancer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
