Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Task Force Americal weapons training

    Task Force Americal weapons training

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    09.24.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Noah Tancer 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    A U.S. Soldier with Task Force Americal from the 1st Battalion, 182nd Infantry Regiment, trains with an M4 carbine at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Sept. 24, 2022. The U.S. Air Force’s 378th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron facilitate and occasionally conduct Joint Force training with the U.S. Army on PSAB’s firing range. Soldiers and Airmen must undergo routine weapons qualification training to ensure safety and proficiency standards. (U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Noah J. Tancer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.24.2022
    Date Posted: 09.26.2022 10:17
    Photo ID: 7435763
    VIRIN: 220924-F-WH833-1936
    Resolution: 3417x4422
    Size: 10.64 MB
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Americal weapons training, by SSgt Noah Tancer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Task Force Spartan
    USCENTCOM
    182nd Infantry Regiment
    1st Battalion
    ARCENT
    Task Force Americal

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT