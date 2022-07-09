Airman 1st Class Kate Mullikan, 100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs specialist, was 5 years old when a plane hit the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001. Twenty-one years on, she shared her memories of that fateful day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.07.2022 Date Posted: 09.26.2022 08:44 Photo ID: 7435691 VIRIN: 220907-F-EJ686-1007 Resolution: 3600x2751 Size: 2.59 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 21st anniversary of 9/11: Team Mildenhall Airman shares memories of Sept. 11, by Karen Abeyasekere, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.