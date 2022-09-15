Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Rota: LSSN Izaziah Johnson

    ROTA, CADIZ, SPAIN

    09.15.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Owen 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    Logistics Specialist Seaman Izaziah Johnson, a logistics support representative for Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella (NAVSUP FLCSI) SIte Rota, poses for a photo, Sept. 15, 2022.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Rota: LSSN Izaziah Johnson, by PO2 John Owen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVSUP
    Team Rota
    Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella (NAVSUP FLCSI) SIte Rota

