USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126) outstanding performer recognized

Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard Adm. Linda Fagan (middle) presents a challenge coin to Petty Officer 2nd Class Devin Gilbert (left), an engineer aboard USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126), for outstanding performance during an all-hands held at Coast Guard Base Honolulu on September 22, 2022. During the all-hands Adm. Fagan and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard Heath Jones (right) recognized one outstanding performer from each Fast Response Cutter homeported out of Honolulu, Hawaii.

