Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard Heath Jones (right) congratulates Petty Officer 2nd Class Devin Gilbert (left), an engineer aboard USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126), during an all-hands held at Coast Guard Base Honolulu on September 22, 2022. During the all-hands Adm. Linda Fagan (middle), Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, recognized one outstanding performer from each Fast Response Cutter homeported out of Honolulu, Hawaii.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.22.2022 Date Posted: 09.26.2022 04:34 Photo ID: 7435528 VIRIN: 222209-G-G2014-1004 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 0 B Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126) outstanding performer recognized [Image 3 of 3], by LT Joseph Blinsky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.