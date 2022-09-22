USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126) outstanding performer recognized

Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard Heath Jones (right) congratulates Petty Officer 2nd Class Devin Gilbert (left), an engineer aboard USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126), during an all-hands held at Coast Guard Base Honolulu on September 22, 2022. During the all-hands Adm. Linda Fagan (middle), Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, recognized one outstanding performer from each Fast Response Cutter homeported out of Honolulu, Hawaii.
