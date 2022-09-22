Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126) outstanding performer recognized

    USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126) outstanding performer recognized

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2022

    Photo by Lt. Joseph Blinsky 

    USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126)

    Adm. Linda Fagan (middle), Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, shares a laugh with Petty Officer 2nd Class Devin Gilbert (left), an engineer aboard USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126), during an all-hands held at Coast Guard Base Honolulu on September 22, 2022. During the all-hands, Adm. Fagan and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard Heath Jones (right) recognized one outstanding performer from each Fast Response Cutter homeported out of Honolulu, Hawaii.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2022
    Date Posted: 09.26.2022 04:34
    Photo ID: 7435525
    VIRIN: 222209-G-G2014-1001
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 0 B
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126) outstanding performer recognized, by LT Joseph Blinsky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126) outstanding performer recognized
    USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126) outstanding performer recognized
    USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126) outstanding performer recognized

    USCGC Joseph Gerczak

