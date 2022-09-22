USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126) outstanding performer recognized

Adm. Linda Fagan (middle), Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, shares a laugh with Petty Officer 2nd Class Devin Gilbert (left), an engineer aboard USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126), during an all-hands held at Coast Guard Base Honolulu on September 22, 2022. During the all-hands, Adm. Fagan and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard Heath Jones (right) recognized one outstanding performer from each Fast Response Cutter homeported out of Honolulu, Hawaii.

