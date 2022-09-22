Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    E5 All-hands call at Naval Support Activity Bahrain

    E5 All-hands call at Naval Support Activity Bahrain

    BAHRAIN

    09.22.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Toni Burton 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220922-N-QD718-1014 MANAMA, Bahrain (Sept. 22, 2022) U.S. Naval Forces Central Command Staff Command Master Chief Celina Miller speaks with junior service members during an all-hands call at Naval Support Activity Bahrain, Sept. 22. The all-hands call for enlisted Sailors helps communicate information on operations, upcoming plans and events, and address command concerns. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Toni N. Burton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2022
    Date Posted: 09.26.2022 01:06
    Photo ID: 7435440
    VIRIN: 220922-N-QD718-1014
    Resolution: 1431x1020
    Size: 342.7 KB
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, E5 All-hands call at Naval Support Activity Bahrain, by PO1 Toni Burton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USNAVCENT
    5th Fleet
    US5thFleet
    Command Master Chief Celina Miller

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT