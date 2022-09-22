E5 All-hands call at Naval Support Activity Bahrain

220922-N-QD718-1014 MANAMA, Bahrain (Sept. 22, 2022) U.S. Naval Forces Central Command Staff Command Master Chief Celina Miller speaks with junior service members during an all-hands call at Naval Support Activity Bahrain, Sept. 22. The all-hands call for enlisted Sailors helps communicate information on operations, upcoming plans and events, and address command concerns. (US Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Toni N. Burton)

