Rear Adm. Rey meets with U.S. Coast Guard cutter commanding officers

Cdr. Christopher Jasnoch (left), commanding officer of USCGC Juniper (WLB 201), Rear Adm. Jean-Mathieu Rey (middle), Joint Commander of the French Armed Forces in the Asia-Pacific, and Lt. Joseph Blinsky (right), commanding officer of USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126), pose for a picture in Papeete, Tahiti on February 7, 2021.

