    Rear Adm. Rey meets with U.S. Coast Guard cutter commanding officers

    PAPEETE, FRENCH POLYNESIA

    02.07.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126)

    Cdr. Christopher Jasnoch (left), commanding officer of USCGC Juniper (WLB 201), Rear Adm. Jean-Mathieu Rey (middle), Joint Commander of the French Armed Forces in the Asia-Pacific, and Lt. Joseph Blinsky (right), commanding officer of USCGC Joseph Gerczak (WPC 1126), pose for a picture in Papeete, Tahiti on February 7, 2021.

    District 14
    Coast Guard
    USINDOPACOM
    USCGC Joseph Gerczak
    USCGC Juniper
    Jean-Mathieu Rey

