USS Nitze Joint Air and Maritime Warfare Operations

220922-N-EH998-1182 RED SEA (Sept. 22, 2022) Guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94) and two U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons operate in the Red Sea, Sept. 22. Nitze conducted training with U.S. military aircraft to practice air and maritime coordination for join missions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)

