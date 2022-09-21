Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Nitze Joint Air and Maritime Warfare Operations

    USS Nitze Joint Air and Maritime Warfare Operations

    RED SEA

    09.21.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220922-N-EH998-1182 RED SEA (Sept. 22, 2022) Guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (DDG 94) and two U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons operate in the Red Sea, Sept. 22. Nitze conducted training with U.S. military aircraft to practice air and maritime coordination for join missions. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Cryton Vandiesal)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Nitze Joint Air and Maritime Warfare Operations, by PO2 Cryton Vandiesal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

