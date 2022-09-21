Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE-South Pacific Division Commander visits post-fire debris removal team in northern New Mexico

    LAS VEGAS, NM, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Albuquerque District

    USACE’s South Pacific Division Commander, Col. Antoinette R. Gant, visited the Private Property Debris Removal team working in New Mexico Sept. 21. Gant personally thanked the team for their hard work and presented some of the emergency mission experts with coins.

    Contractors for USACE officially began removing post-fire private property debris in August. Teams are working every day of the week on the FEMA mission assignment for private property debris removal in San Miguel and Mora counties, and have cleared debris from more than 70 parcels so far.

    Date Taken: 09.21.2022
    Date Posted: 09.23.2022 20:38
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE-South Pacific Division Commander visits post-fire debris removal team in northern New Mexico, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    New Mexico
    USACE
    emergency response
    debris removal
    Albuquerque District
    Col. Antoinette Gant

