USACE-South Pacific Division Commander visits post-fire debris removal team in northern New Mexico

USACE’s South Pacific Division Commander, Col. Antoinette R. Gant, visited the Private Property Debris Removal team working in New Mexico Sept. 21. Gant personally thanked the team for their hard work and presented some of the emergency mission experts with coins.



Contractors for USACE officially began removing post-fire private property debris in August. Teams are working every day of the week on the FEMA mission assignment for private property debris removal in San Miguel and Mora counties, and have cleared debris from more than 70 parcels so far.

